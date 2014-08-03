A Patient With Ebola Is On US Soil For The First Time In History

Misha Hussain/Reuters A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou

Early on Saturday, Dr. Kent Brantley, an American doctor who got Ebola while treating patients in Liberia, was evacuated by air ambulance en route back to the U.S. Now Emory University has confirmed that he safely arrived at their hospital in Atlanta at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Brantley — a 33-year-old father of two — is the first patient with Ebola to ever be on U.S. soil.

The second American healthcare worker with Ebola will be transferred to Emory sometime this week, as only one patient can be carried at a time in the highly specialised air ambulance.

The current Ebola outbreak in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, has infected 1,322 and killed 728, with one additional death in Nigeria. Ebola is a severe virus that occurs in both humans and non-human primates and is often fatal, according to the CDC.

It’s likely a “zoonotic” disease, meaning that it starts in animals. Ebola most likely originates in bats, the CDC says. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarreah, and bleeding inside and outside the body. The director of the CDC has previously told reporters that a widespread outbreak of the disease in the U.S. is “not in the cards.”

Here is the full statement from Emory:

