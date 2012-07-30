Ugandans Told To Avoid Physical Contact As Ebola Outbreak Spreads

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

An outbreak of the Ebola virus has killed 14 people and infected others in Uganda, AP reports.Ebola, one of the most highly infective diseases in the world, is spread by close personal contact and kills up to 90 per cent of those infected.



BBC reports that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni told people to avoid physical contact – including shaking hands, kissing or having sex – since the virus has spread from remote villages in western Uganda to the capital of Kampala over the last three weeks.

There have been 26 confirmed cases.

Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, weakness, headache, vomiting and kidneys problems.

Health officials were trying to trace everyone who has had contact with victims so they could be quarantined. Seven doctors and 13 health workers were quarantined in the main referral hospital in Kampala. One person in the capital has died.

The deadliest was in 2000 when 425 people were infected. More than half of them died.

