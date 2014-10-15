This Liberian Hip Hop Song About Ebola Is So Weirdly Catchy

Luc Gnago / Reuters Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014.

In West Africa, where some of the poorest countries in the world are struggling to contain the largest Ebola outbreak in history, education is a key part of their strategy.

Public health authorities have faced an uphill battle in many communities, where they have to fight against misconceptions about who is to blame for Ebola, how it is spread, and whether it exists at all. That’s why UNICEF teamed up with Liberia’s Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, the radio station Hott FM, and a trio of Liberian musicians to communicate some basic facts about Ebola — in the form of a song that is catchy enough to get stuck in your head.

“It’s time to protect yourself,” the song admonishes listeners, before going on to explain in textbook-like detail exactly how to do so.

Give “Ebola Is Real,” which we first heard on NPR, a listen below.

According to The Atlantic, “the song shares airtime with other popular Ebola tracks like ‘State of Emergency‘ and ‘Ebola in Town,’ which have been produced by local musicians without government involvement.”

