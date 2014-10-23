New Jersey Police Seize 633 Packages Of Heroin Stamped 'Ebola'

Toms River Police in New Jersey arrested a man for possession of 633 wax folds of heroin that were stamped “Ebola” and packaged for selling, NJ.com reports.

The arrest came as a result of a search warrant in an ongoing drug investigation at a local motel. Barnabas Davis, 47, also known as Hammer, was charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine, both with intent to distribute, according to NJ.com.

“It’s usually a marketing tool for [dealers],” Sergeant Shaun O’Keeffe, head of the special enforcement team, the narcotics division with the Toms River PD told Business Insider.

“We have [drugs] stamped as the president, as the pope,” O’Keeffe said. “You name it, they stamp it.” He has even seen packages labelled “O.D.”

The department has never seen this particular stamp before.

