Ebola Has Now Spread To Mali

The first case of Ebola has been reported in Mali. Mali shares a border with Guinea, where the current Ebola outbreak began, but it has not seen any cases until now.

“Health Minister Ousmane Kone told state television that the patient in the western region of Kayes was a two-year-old girl who had recently arrived from neighbouring Guinea,” Reuters reported. Siguiri, a mining town in the northeast corner of Guinea, is the only Guinean district that shares a border with Mali and has reported Ebola cases.

There have also been isolated cases in the United States and Spain.

According to the latest report from the World Health Organisation, there have been 9,936 cases and 4,877 deaths.

