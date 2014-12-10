Ebola Fighters Are TIME's Person Of The Year

Time has announced its Person of the Year for 2013.

The magazine awarded the coveted title to people fighting the deadly Ebola virus.

From the cover story:

2014 is the year an outbreak turned into an epidemic, powered by the very progress that has paved roads and raised cities and lifted millions out of poverty. This time it reached crowded slums in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone; it traveled to Nigeria and Mali, to Spain, Germany and the U.S. It struck doctors and nurses in unprecedented numbers, wiping out a public-health infrastructure that was weak in the first place. One August day in Liberia, six pregnant women lost their babies when hospitals couldn’t admit them for complications. Anyone willing to treat Ebola victims ran the risk of becoming one.

Doctors and healthcare workers have risked their lives to care for those stricken with a virus that has killed more than 6,000 people so far in 2014.

The outbreak has been mostly confined to three countries in West Africa — Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia — and healthcare workers have faced stigma from others who fear them because they have been so close to the disease.

Ebola symptoms include fever, internal and external bleeding, and organ failure. It’s also easily transmittable to those who don’t take great precautions to avoid coming into contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids.

Another look:

More to come.

