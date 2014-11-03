How Much Of The World's Commodity Supply Is Exposed To Ebola

The outbreak of the Ebola virus in West Africa has been tragic and the outlook remains frightening.

Because of the region’s importance as a supplier of commodities, investors and economists also worry about what a disruption in production could mean for prices.

“So far the impact on global commodity markets has been relatively contained,” Deutsche Bank’s Anna Mulholland said in October. “This most likely reflects the fact that Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea combined represent less than 2% of global production/exports of cocoa, coffee, cotton, rubber and palm oil.”

“However, a more widespread outbreak to other countries in the region would hold significant implications for cocoa production since West Africa accounts for over 70% of world production.”

