This tech-savvy doomsday preacher created an online FAQ in case you're confused about why the world didn't end on October 7th

Electronic Bible Fellowship is not your grandmother’s doomsday group.

It is a tech-savvy online community of Christians — who also happen to believe the world should have ended on October 7th. So when October 8th rolled around, and the apocalypse didn’t rain hellfire down on us, eBible Fellowship leader Chris McCann responded appropriately: he put up what amounts to an FAQ page about what happened.

A response to being incorrect with the prediction that, “in all likelihood, the world would end on October 7th.” http://t.co/cJE5bZfjIn — EBible Fellowship (@EBibleFellowshp) October 8, 2015

First pointed out by the Daily Dot, the eBible Fellowship (1,095 Twitter followers) believes God created electronic media (radio, internet, etc.), to save people outside the traditional churches of the world — which McCann disdains. To this end, eBible Fellowship uses everything from an embedded Twitter widget on its homepage to live chat sessions and simulcast preaching.

And one of of the main revelations McCann was spreading was that there was a “strong likelihood” that world was going to end on October 7th. But the fact that the world still exists doesn’t mean McCann was wrong, he explains:

E Bible Fellowship (and myself) have been looking towards October 7th as the likely end of the world. We believed there was a strong likelihood that God would complete His judgment and bring about the world’s destruction on that day. There was much biblical information pointing to this date and we freely shared it with all. Yet, consistently stressing throughout the entire time period that the world ending on that date was a “strong likelihood.” Since it is now October 8th it is now obvious that we were incorrect regarding the world’s ending on the 7th.

Basically, he hedged, and he thinks you need to recognise that. But you shouldn’t think that means God is pleased with you. And if for anyone who questions his sanity, he has a few words for you:

Perhaps the world’s opinion of the elect child of God’s mental health might mean something if the world conducted itself and its affairs with any sense of “sanity.” But it has not and does not. The world with its constant and incredibly increasing evil deeds demonstrates on a daily basis that it (and its inhabitants) know nothing of true soundness of mind.But it has not and does not. The world with its constant and incredibly increasing evil deeds demonstrates on a daily basis that it (and its inhabitants) know nothing of true soundness of mind.

Check out the eBible Fellowship’s homepage here.

