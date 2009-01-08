eBay's Newest Marketing Gimmick: Slot Machine Bigger Than A Truck (Video) (EBAY)

EBay’s marketing (EBAY) has always been underwhelming, and in its desperation to turn its shrinking business around, the company appears to have outdone itself. Witness the massive, 12-screen officially sponsored eBay slot machine at the Venetian in Las Vegas for CES.



Kudos to vloggers at gearlog.com who captured the footage. Looks complicated, but it’s still probably easier to navigate than eBay’s notoriously unforgiving feedback system.



