eBay's New Ad Campaign: We Sell New Stuff Too, You Know!

eBay (EBAY) is launching a new online, TV, and print ad campaign today, with the awkward tag line, “Come to think of it, eBay.”



The ads will try to get us to thinking eBay is more like a cheaper version of Amazon, not a more expensive version of Craigslist, the Wall Street Journal reports.

There will be focus on new products for sale at eBay like designer dresses, and handbags. There will be emphasis on the overstocked items available for sale on the site, and eBay will send a “pop up” store around the country to show off all the new items that are available at the site.

There’s no word on how much eBay will spend on the campaign.

Unlike Yahoo’s confusing ad campaign, this could make some sense. Ebay offers plenty of new products and we doubt most people realise it. With everyone looking to save a few dollars this Holiday season it could pay off.

The first ad shown by the WSJ is generic, which is a mistake. If eBay can run ads on specific products, it would probably work better. For instance, if the ad said, “I bought brand new Reebok Ventilators for $30 on eBay, that were selling for $55 on Amazon,” then we think there would be more resonance.

Here it is via the WSJ, but be warned, the Journal is running a pre-roll ad before they play the eBay ad.



