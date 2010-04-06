WHOA! eBay's Meg Whitman Is Leading In The California Polls

Jay Yarow
Meg Whitman FingerPointing

From Bloomberg:

Meg Whitman, the former chief executive officer of EBay Inc. who is running as a Republican candidate for governor of California, is leading in the race against Democratic challenger Jerry Brown, a poll found.

Whitman, 53, would win the support of 44 per cent of voters if the election were held today, a three percentage-point lead over Brown, 71, according to a poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times published today.

Continue >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

california ebay sai-us