EBay's Head Of Enterprise Is Out After Disappointing Growth In 2013

eBay has announced that Chris Saridakis, its president of its Enterprise unit, has resigned and that the company is now searching for a successor.

Saridakis has served as president of the division since he helped oversee eBay’s acquisition of GSI Commerce for $US2.4 billion in June 2011.

His departure comes after three quarters of lackluster growth for his unit, compared to the company’s own projections, notes USA Today’s Alistair Barr. Early last year, the company forecasted that eBay enterprise revenue would grow at 14% per year through 2015.

Instead, in 2013, enterprise revenue was flat in the first quarter, shot up 11% year-over-year in the second, and then grew a mere 5% year-over-year in the third quarter. The company has yet to announce earnings for its fourth quarter.

Tobias Hartman, eBay’s vice president in charge of Omnichannel Operations and International, will serve as interim president as the company searches for a replacement for Sardakis. EBay Enterprise’s leadership page has already been updated to reflect the organizational changes.

