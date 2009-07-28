eBay's Changes To Make Selling Easier For Large Sellers

eBay (EBAY) will make changes to its marketplaces business to allow larger sellers to sell new goods in greater volumes, the WSJ reports.



People familiar with the company’s plans told the Journal:

The company will alter its search function so that search results favour new products.

It will allow sellers to add for free, more and bigger product pictures on their listings.

To make trading easier for volume-sellers, the company will minimize communications between buyers and sellers.

Instead of the current product description of “new” or “used,” more categories will be added to the product description, like “brand new,” “factory refurbished,” ” used: like new” or “damaged.”

The company will also give “top-rated seller” status to sellers that have very little negative feedback from buyers, regardless of the seller size. Top-rated sellers get a 20% discount on fees, and are given preference in search results on the site.

The changes are an attempt to fix eBay’s marketplace business, focus on fixed-price listings, and move away from auction sales.

CEO John Donahue’s two-part plan is to focus on eBay’s core business connecting sellers and buyers, and to get rid of non-core businesses. The company sold StumbleUpon in April 2009, and plans an IPO for Skype.

