eBay's Billionaire Founder Launching Local-News Oufit In Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar, who founded eBay and has billions to spare, says he’s starting an online-only local news service based in Honolulu.

It’s a step forward for his startup Peer News, which aims to bring civic journalism and analysis to communities — in short, filling the local-news void created by struggling newspapers that are folding left and right.

In a blog post, Omidyar writes that, “Although we haven’t fully defined our coverage areas yet, we know the focus will be public affairs and civic matters that impact communities across Hawaii.”

He has not yet named this Hawaii operation — but he is looking for an editor!

Launch date: early 2010.

