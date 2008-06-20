eBay Woos Its Best Sellers. Are They Paying Attention?

eBay is offering new goodies to buyer and sellers to keep them on the auction site; the newest come-on is a pledge to offer full protection, covering 100% of purchase price, to buyers who pay using PayPal.com. Will that be enough to win over carping users — particularly sellers, who were up in arms this spring about changes to the sites’ fee structure?



We’ll see. eBay is in the midst of its annual three-day “eBay Live”, which has traditionally been a love-in between eBay and its best customers. eBay promised prospective attendees that “whether you’re a PowerSeller or a casual buyer, this event is a must,” and said they would joined by “more than 10,000 fellow enthusiasts”. But Lehman’s Doug Anmuth, reporting on the event in Chicago, says eBay overstated its appeal:

Overall attendance at the event feels somewhat light. eBay has indicated that attendance is between 7,000-8,000, compared to around 8,500 in Boston last year and 15,000 in Las Vegas in 2006.

