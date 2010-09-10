eBay Wins Craigslist Lawsuit -- Judge Says Craig And Jim Buckmaster Screwed Them

A judge has ruled that Craig Newmark and Jim Buckmaster breached their fiduciary duties when they enacted a poison pill at Craigslist that diluted eBay’s stake in the company from 28% to just under 25%.



Jim and Craig made this move after eBay pissed them off by launching Kijiji, a free classifieds service that competed with Craigslist.

The effect of the poison pill wasn’t just financial–it eliminated eBay’s right to appoint a member of the board of directors.

According to Scott Morrison of Dow Jones, eBay still won’t be able to appoint a director even after its stake is restored, thanks to a staggered election provision that remains in place.

