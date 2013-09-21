Mum Sells Daughter's 'One Direction' Tickets On EBay In The Nastiest Way Possible

An Australian mother has chosen to scar her daughter for life with what might be

the nastiest eBay listing of all time after her daughter lied to her about hanging out at an older boy’s house, the eBay user “tsfe” decided to teach her a lesson by auctioning off the One Direction concert tickets she had previously purchased as a birthday gift.

The blistering, shaming message tsfe wrote in the listing was discovered by the Reddit user canusich, and it’s sure to make your inner teenager want to disappear on the spot.

Here it is:

“THIS AUCTION IS FOR ALL 4 ONE DIRECTION TICKETS IN SYDNEY OCTOBER 25th. You can thank my daughters self righteous and lippy attitude for their sale. See sweety? And you thought I was bluffing. I hope the scowl on your b—– little friends faces when you tell them that your dad and i revoked the gift we were giving you all reminds you that your PARENTS are the ones that deserve love and respect more than anyone. And your silly little pack mentality of taking your parents for fools is one sadly mistaken. Anyhow. Your loss someone else’s gain who deserves them! THE TICKETS ARE SEATED IN ROW O section 57. REMEMBER AUCTION IS FOR ALL 4 TICKETS and will be sent registered post.

…OH YOUR FRIENDS THOUGHT THAT A FEW PRANKS CALLS WOULD PUT ME OFF SELLING THE GIFT WE BOUGHT FOR THEM for YOUR BIRTHDAY because YOU all LIED to us about sleep overs so you could hang like little trollops at an older guys HOUSE????? Pffft!! I find it HIGHLY amusing that you girls think you invented this stuff. Tricks like this on OUR parents is how HALF of you were conceived …..And why a lot of your friends DONT have an address to send that Fathers day card to!!! I’m not your friend. I’m your MOTHER. And I am here to give you the boundaries that YOU NEED to become a functional responsible adult. You may hate me now….. But I don’t care. Its my job to raise a responsible adult..not nuture bad habits in my teen age child.”

Yikes. The current bid is at $US395. Let’s just hope some of the proceeds can be used to pay for all of the therapy everyone involved is going to need.

We reached out to the seller, but have yet to hear back.

