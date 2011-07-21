EBay Up About 2% As Revenue Beats Expectations

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

EBay just reported Q2 earnings, and they’re slightly ahead of expectations: adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion. The consensus predictions were 46 cents per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.Revenue was up 25% from last year, but actual earnings per share were down to $0.22 per share vs. $0.31 last year.



EBay also said that PayPal topped $1 billion in revenue for the first time during the quarter.

The company’s stock is up about 2% after hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.