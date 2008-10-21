eBay To Ban One of Its Fastest Growing Businesses: Ivory Sales (EBAY)

Corporate responsibility makes us feel all warm and fuzzy. Which is why we smiled when we saw this post on eBay’s blog that the online auction site will be banning the sale of ivory. But one question: If eBay is really serious about stopping the ivory trade, why wait until January?



eBay recognises the distinct responsibilities that come along with the unique attributes of our global marketplace… The team concluded that we simply can’t ensure that ivory listed for sale on eBay is in compliance with the complex regulations that govern its sale. So, to protect our buyers and sellers, as well as animals in danger of extinction, eBay has decided to institute a global ban on the sale of all types of ivory. This global ban will be effective January 1, 2009.

So eBay’s ivory traders will have two more months to get in their last deals. A June report noted eBay listed 678 ivory items on sale a week, up 54% from 9 months earlier. If only all of eBay was growing as quickly.

See also:

eBay Firing 1000 (Finally), Needs To Fire More

eBay 2008 Q3 Solid, But Outlook Awful

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.