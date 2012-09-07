eBay Just Snapped Up Svpply, A Pinterest-Style Shopping Startup

Photo: eBay

eBay, the e-commerce giant whose stock has been on a tear this year, is continuing to pile up the startups in its collection.It just bought Svpply, a New York startup which runs an image-heavy shopping website where the wares are curated by users. It’s strongly reminiscent of Pinterest, but with a more commercial bent.



According to eBay’s blog post, Svpply has a team of six designers and developers. But it sounds like they’ll be working to bring Svpply-like features to eBay.com, not developing Svpply further.

eBay already has a presence in New York thanks to its acquisition of Hunch last year. Chris Dixon, formerly Hunch’s CEO, runs eBay’s New York engineering office.

Dixon is not the only former entrepreneur in charge of major operations. PayPal, for example, is run by ex-Zong CEO David Marcus. And Milo founder Jack Abraham now runs the company’s local-commerce efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.