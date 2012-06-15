eBay Stumbles Upon Another Random Acquisition

From Internet Outsider: I like eBay, and I like Stumble Upon, but Nick Denton nails it: The online auctions monopoly is set to make another random web acquisition… Om Malik came up with a heroic explanation of the logic of the combination, involving integration of Stumble Upon with Ebay’s Skype internet telephone service. But we prefer a simpler interpretation: Ebay has more money, from its outrageous monopoly on online collectibles and other auctions, than sense. MORE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.