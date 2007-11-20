eBay Selling Skype to Google? Oh, Please, Oh, Please...

Can it be that eBay has finally realised that its owning Skype is a ludicrous combination and is about to sell it to GOOG, MSFT, or YHOO? Boy, we eBay shareholders and Skype users sure hope so. Since the day the deal was announced, we’ve been praying silently that eBay would finally come to its senses and sell Skype to a company that might actually have some synergy with it.

The Guardian’s Jemima Kiss is hearing rumours that eBay is selling Skype and that Google might be the buyer. We think Yahoo would be a better fit, but Skype would boost Google’s communications offering tremendously, so we can imagine why Google’s at the table. And if Google’s at the table, Google will be the buyer.

(We trust both Google and Skype have learned their lessons from the last time Google tried to buy Skype, back when Google so offended the delicate Skype guys that they persuaded themselves they would be better off with the kind, desperate folks at eBay).

Skype has run-rate revenue of about $400 million, and we expect it could command a multiple of about 10X that. So we would expect a valuation in the $4 billion range–more if testosterone-filled Microsoft catches wind of the deal and jets into town.

