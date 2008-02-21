eBay Sellers Launch Boycott, Little Impact So Far

eBay sellers launched a one-week boycott on Monday. So far, listings are down 3%, says Fortune Small Business, with the full impact expected to hit in a few days, when last week’s listings begin to expire. (eBay says the boycott has had “no impact”).



Like previous eBay boycotts, this one probably won’t do much, but it serves to remind sellers (and shareholders) that they now have other options:

Carol B., a Kansas City, Mo., antique jewelry seller, is joining the effort to create more competition for eBay. (She asked that her last name not be used in this article.) Like other frustrated sellers, she is planning to move most of her inventory off of eBay and is testing out other auction sites.

“I’m going to try iOffer because it’s very inexpensive,” said Carol, who makes about $5,000 a month selling sterling silver charms.

Lennert plans to continue to promote about 10% of her merchandise on eBay while building traffic to storefronts she is creating on other sites – including, eventually, her own website.

