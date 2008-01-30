EBAY: Sellers Disgruntled By Fee Changes, Say Price Hike In Disguise

eBay axe Scot Wingo at eBay Strategies is live-blogging the eBay seller conference. He’s interviewed a bunch of sellers about the “bold changes” CEO John Donahoe announced this morning. The bottom line:

Sellers are excited about the PayPal seller-protection changes–and annoyed by the fee changes.

Most sellers regard the fee changes as a price increase (especially Media sellers and auction sellers)

When the new final-value fee was announced, it produced an audible gulp from the audience.

Fixed price sellers will get the bulk of the benefit from the fee changes.

The change will probably drive some sellers from auctions to fixed price (and is probably designed to do that).

We think eBay should take the short-term hit and cut prices across the board (as Amazon did a few years ago). It does not appear to have done this. In fact, many sellers appear to believe that eBay has said “Price cuts!” and then actually raised prices.

Details at eBay Strategies.

