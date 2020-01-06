A $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett and a $400,000 Tom Brady trading card: eBay reveals 20 most expensive purchases on the site in 2019

- eBay revealed a list of the most expensive purchases on its site in 2019.
- The list included a $US4.6 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, among expensive cars, watches, and collectibles.
eBay has revealed the top 20 most expenses purchases from its site in 2019.
The list of purchases included a $US4.6 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett and a $US400,000 trading card autographed by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.
Several cars made the list, as well, including a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin, and multiple Lamborghinis.
Here’s the full list.
20. Rolex New 18kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, Sant Blanc: $US100,001
19. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch: $US125,000
18. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men’s Watch: $US139,500
17. Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $US166,100
16. 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $US169,700
15. 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $US172,100
14. 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $US174,995
13. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $US185,000
12. 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $US190,000
11. 2019 Porsche 911:$US199,000
10. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $US200,000
9. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $US209,900
8. 2005 Ford Ford GT: $US220,000
7. 1986 Piper Malibu: $US225,000
6. 2019 Lamborghini Urus “Bianco Icarus”: $US245,995
5. 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $US280,000
4. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $US200,000
3. Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $US350,100
2. Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $US400,100
1. 20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $US4,567,888
