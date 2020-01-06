A $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett and a $400,000 Tom Brady trading card: eBay reveals 20 most expensive purchases on the site in 2019

Dave Weaver/AP Warren Buffett dines at Dairy Queen in 2013.

eBay has revealed the top 20 most expenses purchases from its site in 2019.

The list of purchases included a $US4.6 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett and a $US400,000 trading card autographed by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Several cars made the list, as well, including a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin, and multiple Lamborghinis.

Here’s the full list.

20. Rolex New 18kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, Sant Blanc: $US100,001

eBay

19. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch: $US125,000

eBay

18. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men’s Watch: $US139,500

eBay

17. Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $US166,100

eBay

16. 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $US169,700

eBay

15. 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $US172,100

eBay

14. 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $US174,995

eBay

13. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $US185,000

eBay

12. 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $US190,000

eBay

11. 2019 Porsche 911:$US199,000

eBay

10. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $US200,000

eBay

9. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $US209,900

eBay

8. 2005 Ford Ford GT: $US220,000

eBay

7. 1986 Piper Malibu: $US225,000

eBay

6. 2019 Lamborghini Urus “Bianco Icarus”: $US245,995

eBay

5. 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $US280,000

eBay

4. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $US200,000

eBay

3. Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $US350,100

eBay

2. Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $US400,100

eBay

1. 20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $US4,567,888

eBay

eBay revealed a list of the most expensive purchases on its site in 2019.

The list includes a $US4.5 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru.

eBay has revealed the top 20 most expenses purchases from its site in 2019.

The list of purchases includes a $US4.5 million lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett and a $US400,000 trading card autographed by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Here’s the full list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.