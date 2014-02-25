Ebay Responds To Carl Icahn's 'Mudslinging Attacks' About Its Board

BloombergEbay CEO John Donahoe
Ebay has released a response to Carl Icahn’s brutal shred of its board this morning, writing that Icahn “cherry-picked old news clips and anecdotes out of context” to attack board members Marc
Andreessen and Scott Cook, and CEO John Donahoe.
Icahn, who took a stake in eBay in January, has recently been demanding that eBay spin PayPal into a separate company.
Ebay responded that it would prefer to discuss the reasons about why the two companies should stay together with its shareholders in a “constructive and substantive” way, rather than through Icahn’s “mudslinging attacks.”
Here’s the full letter:
