Ebay Responds To Carl Icahn's 'Mudslinging Attacks' About Its Board

Bloomberg Ebay CEO John Donahoe

Ebay has released a response to Carl Icahn’s brutal shred of its board this morning, writing that Icahn “cherry-picked old news clips and anecdotes out of context” to attack board members Marc

Andreessen and Scott Cook, and CEO John Donahoe.

Icahn, who took a stake in eBay in January, has recently been demanding that eBay spin PayPal into a separate company.

Ebay responded that it would prefer to discuss the reasons about why the two companies should stay together with its shareholders in a “constructive and substantive” way, rather than through Icahn’s “mudslinging attacks.”

Here’s the full letter:

