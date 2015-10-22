Ebay is surging after earnings beat

Ebay reported third-quarter results after the closing bell that were better that analysts expected.

The stock surged as much as 10% in after-hours trading.

Revenues came in at $US2.1 billion, while earnings per diluted share were $US0.43.

Analysts had estimated that the company earned $US2.09 billion in sales, and adjusted EPS of $US0.4.

“We drove solid results in the quarter in which we completed a complex separation,” said CEO Devid Wenig, referring to the company’s split from Paypal in July.

