Looking For A Turnaround In eBay's Second-Quarter Earnings

eBay just announced second-quarter earnings for 2012.



The headline numbers:

Revenues up 23% year over year to $3.4 billion.

GAAP net income of $692 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

Results were “driven by eBay Marketplaces’ best performance in years”—since 2006.

That suggests we’re finally seeing results from eBay’s turnaround of its original business.

But the focus now is on its PayPal payments platform and its GSI Commerce unit, which runs stores for other retailers.

Here are notes from the presentation, which is due to start in minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.