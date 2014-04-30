EBay Beats On Earnings, Stock Down Slightly

eBay announced its Q1 earnings this afternoon.
Here are the numbers:
- EPS:$0.70 (analysts expected $US0.67)
- Revenue:$4.26 billion (analysts expected $US4.23 billion)
That’s a beat for both EPS and revenue, with revenue increasing 14% compared to the same period in 2013.
The company’s guidance for the next quarter is non-GAAP EPS of between $US0.67 and $US0.69 and net revenue between $US4.32 and $US4.42 billion.
The stock is down nearly 4% after-hours.
It’s been an interesting quarter for eBay, as the company dealt with a very public back-and-forth with activist investor Carl Icahn, who accused several board members, including Marc Andreessen, of not having eBay’s best interests in mind, and urging PayPal to spin off as a separate company.
The fight ended when eBay agreed to Icahn’s suggestion to appoint David Dorman to its board.
PayPal’s total payment volume grew 27% and it gained 5.8 million new active registered accounts, ending the quarter at 148 million, up 16%.
Here’s a chart of eBay’s revenues:
Here’s a chart showing the dollar value of all goods sold over the eBay Marketplace:
Here’s the full release:
