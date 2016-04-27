eBay's stock is getting a bump after solid earnings

Online marketplace eBay is getting a boost after the company reported slightly stronger than expected earnings.

The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share against analyst expectations of $0.45 per share. Revenues came in above expectations as well at $2.14 billion generated in the quarter versus $2.08 billion expected by analysts.

We are executing our plan and making progress on our strategic priorities to ensure our buyers have the best choice of products and a simple, personalised shopping experience, while sellers benefit from our powerful selling platform,” said CEO Devin Wenig in an accompanying release.

Thr stock jumped 5% immediately after the announcement in after-hours trading, but has since settled up around 4% at $25.05 a share.

