eBay Plans To Double Its Sales To $300 Billion In The Next 3 Years And Take On Amazon

eBay CEO John Donahoe at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

eBay has aggressive plans over the next three years to make it more competitive with Amazon.



It told attendees at its biennial analyst event that by 2015, it expects revenue to jump from the $14 billion reported in 2012 to $21.5-$23.5 billion. CEO John Donahoe believes the company as a whole can increase from $175 billion in annual sales last year to $300 billion by 2015.

eBay is also looking to double its active users in that timeframe. It estimates site traffic to eBay.com will grow from 112 million active users to 200 million.

PayPal is a big part of the company’s growth plans. Its president, David Marcus, told analysts, “We can double our business.” Last year, PayPal processed $145 billion in payments.

“The turnaround is behind us, and we are now playing offence,” says Donahoe.

