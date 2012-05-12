eBay And PayPal Employees: Share Your Scott Thompson Stories

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

We know how Yahoo employees feel about Scott Thompson: They want him gone after he allowed a false claim of a computer-science degree to circulate for years.But what’s Thompson’s reputation at his previous employer, eBay’s PayPal division?



We know this much: Thompson’s hasty departure from PayPal ruffled feathers. eBay is a pretty tightlipped organisation. It’s not very leaky and it likes things to run smoothly, especially in terms of outside appearances.

So it raised eyebrows when eBay CEO John Donahoe publicly declared on the eBay Ink blog that he was “shocked” by Thompson’s departure.

More recently, though, Donahoe declared himself “Scott’s biggest fan.”

What’s really going on here? eBay insiders, we want to hear from you. We know it’s not your style. But we’re very discreet.

