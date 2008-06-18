eBay Wises Up, Partners With Vietnamese Start-Up (EBAY)

EBay is working with a Vietnamese startup to open an auction site to replace eBay’s current Vietnamese version, eBay.vn, the Mercury News reports. The new site, ChoDienTu.vn, is a JV between PeaceSoft Solutions, a 3-year old startup backed by IDG Ventures, and eBay; it will be co-branded. The two companies will share revenues, but no other details have been released.



This isn’t first time eBay (EBAY) has partnered with an international company — in 2001, they bought 19.5% of MercadoLibre, which runs auction sites in Latin America — and it seems like a particularly smart play in Asia, where home-grown brands have been tough for the likes of Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO) to compete with.

