eBay Misses Q4 Revenue, Guidance Light (EBAY)

We saw this coming: Traffic to eBay (EBAY) has been falling sharply since last year, and revenue at eBay’s Marketplaces unit (just about everything but Paypal and Skype) has been falling along with it, down 16% y/y according to eBay’s earnings report.



Weakness at ebay.com dragged down total revenue to $2.04 billion, down 7% y/y and below consenus estaimates of $2.12 billion. Smaller units helped eBay hit EPS targets despite the shortfall: Payments (Paypal) earned $623 million in revenue, up 11% y/y, and Communications (Skype) pitched in $145 million, up 26%.

Shares in eBay were down 5% after hours.

Key stats:

Q4 Revenue: $2.04 billion, vs $2.12 billion consensus

Q4 EPS: $0.41, vs $0.39 consensus

Q1 Revenue guidance: $1.8 to $2.05 billion, vs $2.1 billion consensus

Q1 EPS guidance: $0.32 to $0.34, vs $0.40 consensus

