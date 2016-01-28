eBay missed on earnings and the stock is tanking

eBay fell short of Wall Street’s earnings expectations for the fourth quarter sending the stock down more than 10% in after hours trading on Wednesday.

eBay reported EPS of 39 cents, compared to the average analyst EPS expectation of 50 cents.

Shares of the e-commerce company are down $2.63, or 9.5%, to $23.90.

Developing…

