EBay Fires 125 (EBAY)

EBay canned 125 people today in Europe and North America, including 70 from its Valley headquarters. Jose Malibo, eBay spokesman, told the AP that the layoffs are part of the company’s effort to streamline, but he wouldn’t say which jobs are affected.



John Donahoe, the current president of the company’s marketplace business, will take over as CEO after current chief executive Meg Whitman retires on March 31. In January the company changed its fees for sellers, prompting a backlash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.