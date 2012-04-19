eBay Lags Behind The E-Commerce Sector

eBay’s auction business drags behind the overall growth of the U.S. e-commerce market. Since mid-2007, eBay’s gross merchandise volume, excluding vehicles, has consistently underperformed industry growth. Gross merchandise volume measures total sales dollar value of items sold, and is a better metric for comparison because eBay generates revenues off fees.



A few takeaways:

This isn’t totally surprising because eBay is increasingly becoming a payments company, as we have discussed before.

eBay’s auction business may be under pressure from a new model called collaborative consumption.

All hail Jeff Bezos.

Click here to read our note on collaborative consumption →

Photo: Company data, U.S. Dept Of Commerce, Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.