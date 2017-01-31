eBay is on the upswing

Photo: Supplied

In its Q4 2016 results, eBay noted sustained growth across key metrics, and in particular, a strong performance in various categories over the holiday season as legacy retailers fell flat.

For eBay, finding new ways to grow and develop in a competitive and consolidating e-commerce market are key, and the fourth quarter’s results seem to point to a strong start in that direction.

GMV: The firm’s GMV grew by 3% year-over-year (YoY) in the quarter, to hit $22.3 billion. This marks consistent GMV growth through all of 2016.

Revenue: eBay’s revenue grew by 3% YoY, totaling $2.4 billion in Q4. Revenue declined through 2015, and was flat in early 2016 before returning to growth in Q3, so sustaining those gains is a good sign that the firm is finding a path to success.

Active buyer growth: The firm had 167 million active buyers in Q4, up 3% YoY. Even more, the firm is more effectively retaining and re-activating buyers, which could point to better trends moving forward.

These are signals that the company’s new initiatives to rejuvenate its growth are going well.

In 2015, when eBay spun off PayPal, it lost its “major growth engine,” according to CNBC. That’s caused the firm to take on some new initiatives, including doubling down on structured data, focusing less on auctions and more on direct sales, and adding segments like StubHub. The firm also began advertising on TV for the first time in two years to hit millennials and other segments more effectively. Sustained numbers, as well as strong growth in “key markets,” point to a better 2017 for the company.

to hit millennials and other segments more effectively. Sustained numbers, as well as strong growth in “key markets,” point to a better 2017 for the company. That’s only true if eBay can manage to keep pace, though. The e-commerce market is expanding rapidly — BI Intelligence expects it to hit $631 billion in 2020, up from $341 billion in 2015. And eBay has considerable competition, like Amazon and Walmart, which recently bought Jet.com. According to Bloomberg, in order to continue growing, the firm will need to find ways to sustain innovation or acquire other companies — or it’ll be left behind as existing and emerging players continue to break out and capture market share.

It’s clear that eBay’s e-commerce strategies are paying off, but online retailers must continually evolve in order to maintain that growth.

