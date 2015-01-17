EBay Is Cracking Down On Exclusive Qantas Club Passes Being Sold Online

Until now non-Qantas members have been able to buy passes to the exclusive Qantas lounge through second-hand sites such as eBay and Gumtree for just $50 – half the price they are worth.

But as part of a recent crackdown, eBay is now targeting people selling their complimentary invitations for profit.

eBay Australia Communications Manager Megan English told Australian Business Traveller the sale of the passes is prohibited under eBay’s Travel Policy.

“Our filters capture a lot of these kinds of listings and they are removed,” she said.

While it seem eBay’s filters are working we could find the passes listed on Gumtree.

The Qantas First Class Lounge in Sydney, among many luxuries, pampers its passengers with a complimentary treatment in its day spa surrounded by a wall of plants.

Guests also have access to the shower suites, a luxe library to read in (with magazines, books, and boardgames), and a high-quality concierge service. See more on why it was named the most relaxing airport lounge here.

This month the airline was named the safest airline in the world for 2015.

According to AirlineRatings.com editor Geoffrey Thomas, who compiled the list, Qantas is well-deserving of the top gong.

“There is no doubt that Qantas is a standout in safety enhancements and an industry benchmark for best practice,” he said.

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major advancement in airline safety over the past 60 years.” Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.