This iPad Prototype Sold For More Than $10,000 On eBay

Photo: Ebay

Last night an original iPad prototype sold on eBay for $10,200, reports MacRumors.The device offers a look at the direction Apple was originally thinking of going with its tablet.



Most notably, the prototype has two dock connectors — one for use in portrait mode, one for use in landscape mode.

There’s no “iPad” branding on it, and the silver back that we’ve grown accustomed to is actually a dark grey.

The device is pictured running Apple’s SwitchBoard diagnostic software, so it seems legitimate. Take a look.

