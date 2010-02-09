eBay Improving Its Top-Rated Sellers Program

According to Collins Stewart analyst Sandeep Aggarwal eBay is making progress improving the number of “Top-Rated-Sellers” in its search rankings – boosting the percentage each of the past three months:



A major contributor to eBay’s ability to be a competitive e-commerce company is its ability to match the best sellers with its customers as part of improving the overall shopping experience. So improving the % of search results that generate top-sellers from 22% to 31% in three months is impressive.

However, we still think Amazon’s direct-sales model and fulfillment services will continue to drive better performance at the company than eBay.

