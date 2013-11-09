EBay's New Ad Business Has 200 Brands Running Campaigns In It [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

eBay has 200 advertisers running campaigns inside its private ad exchange. The Drum reports: “Programmatic trading via both its open and private ad exchange services now accounts for more than half of its entire display business, according to eBay’s head of programmatic trading Guy Jones.” The exchange is being run by Rubicon Project, which is the subject of constant rumours it might be acquired by eBay.

Taco Bell’s latest commercial for its triple steak stack sandwich is a self-effacing and funny parody of the traditional association between red meat and manliness. In the spot from Deutsch LA, a schlubby guy in a suit watches a bunch of buff basketball players in a pickup game before eating the triple steak stack convinces him to step on the court and have “Hurricane Doug” make it rain on his more athletic opponents.

Interpublic could be linked to a German lawsuit between Gummi Bears manufacturer Haribo and its ad agency Mediaplus. Though Interpublic has denied involvement in the suit, which accuses Mediaplus of withholding rebates it received for purchasing ads for Haribo, a joint venture between Mediaplus and Interpublic was cited in the case’s latest ruling.

The non-profit, anti-smoking organisation Legacy has chosen MediaCom as its new media agency for planning and buying, MediaPost reports.

Barton F. Graf 9000 hired former Wieden+Kennedy executive creative directors Scott Vitrone and Ian Reichenthal, who will become partners at their new agency with founder Gerry Graf, with whom they once worked at TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Tribal New York managing partner Seth Friedman is leaving the agency.

NBCUniversal laid off members of its advertising sales staff.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the alcohol industry has failed to meet the self-regulatory standards it set in 2003, which promised not to advertise to audiences made up primarily of underaged viewers.

Digiday spoke with a handful of advertising executives about what not to do when interviewing for a job at an agency.

Nestlé sold most of its Jenny Craig diet business to North Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum.

