eBay Founder Pierre Omidyar's $20-Per-Month Hawaii News Site Is Live

, the new Hawaii-based online news site and community hub launched by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, went live this morning.



A little background: Omidyar describes the site as a “civic square for Hawaii,” and editor John Temple, formerly of the now-shuttered Rocky Mountain News, explains how its “reporter-hosts” will use a “Twitter and a blog-like approach” to cover beats and engage readers in discussions.

But what’s more notable is the site’s price tag: $19.99 for full monthly access.

So far, it seems like some content is being made available to everyone (other content is behind a paywall) and anyone can view the reader discussions, too.

But if you want to actually participate in them, you have to become a member. And $240 per year seems a bit steep. (Need we remind you again of Newsday’s paywall disaster?)

Perhaps that explains why the initially reported $4.99 30-day trial option has been further slashed to $.99 for the first 15 days.

We have an email out to Civil Beat asking how many people had registered for memberships as of today’s launch, and if they have specific monthly or yearly membership goals. We’ll update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.