eBay founder Pierre Omidyar just went on Bloomberg TV to say he will not endorse former eBay CEO Meg Whitmanin her run for California governor.



Why?

Because Whitman is against gay marriage and because she supported a law that Omidyar says took an “extreme” stance against illegal immigrants.

Watch:



