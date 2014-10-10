EBay Is Asserting Its Confidence As A Standalone Brand After The PayPal Split News With Huge Campaign

YouTube/eBay A still-image from eBay’s first global brand campaign of Jimi Hendrix playing at Woodstock.

EBay launched its first-ever global brand campaign today (October 9) in a concerted effort to build up public perception of the brand just days after it announced it was spinning off PayPal and months after it was hit by a major cyber attack.

Last month eBay announced it would spin off PayPal sometime next year, right around the time it became clear that PayPal didn’t need to rely on eBay anymore. Less than 30% of PayPal’s payments were going through eBay.

EBay also has some making up to do with its users after it was hit by a cyber attack and hackers got access to over 145 million eBay user’s data.

The 60-second “Shop The World” commercial shows how eBay makes the entire world a shoppable and connected place. A surfboard in the ocean connects to a boy in his backyard learning to surf, while a billboard ad of a smartphone connects to two girls using the smartphone on a beach.

Devin Wenig, the president of eBay Marketplaces, tweeted earlier:

Today we announced our first global brand campaign. eBay makes inspiration shoppable. http://t.co/dRsofWFZNE

— Devin Wenig (@Norse5) October 9, 2014

This campaign is for our sellers and merchant partners of all sizes. We’re investing in our brand for them.

— Devin Wenig (@Norse5) October 9, 2014

Here’s the ad:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.