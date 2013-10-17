EBay's Stock Falls After Delivering Weak Outlook For Earnings

Wikimedia, CC eBay CEO John Donahoe

eBay just

released earnings, and the stock is down following a weaker than expected outlook for the fourth quarter.

This quarter was right in line, but the stock fell as much as 5% on the guidance.

Here are the key numbers:

Q3 Revenue is $US3.9 billion versus expectations of $US3.9 billion.

Q3 EPS is $US0.64 versus expectations of $US0.63.

Q4 EPS guidance is $US0.79-$0.81 versus expectations of $US0.83.

Q4 Revenue guidance $US4.5-$4.6 billion versus expectations of $US4.64 billion.

eBay explained its guidance in the company’s earnings slides by saying it was worried about a weak U.S. market:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.