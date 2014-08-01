EBay Released Its Diversity Numbers, And They're Better Than Some Other Companies In Silicon Valley

Internet auction giant eBay is the latest tech company to publicly release diversity statistics, and its numbers are a little more varied than those we’ve seen from other tech firms.

At eBay, 42% of the global workforce is female while 58% is male. That’s a much slimmer difference than the gender gap at companies like Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo, and Google.

At Twitter, only 30% of worldwide employees are female and 70% are male. Google’s gender statistics are the same.

When it comes to leadership, eBay’s numbers were slightly better than other companies that recently unveiled their statistics, but not by much. While Google, Yahoo, and Facebook all reported percentages in the low 20s for female leadership roles, 28% of leadership positions at eBay are held by female executives.

Ethnicity statistics were just as troubling as some of the other numbers we’ve seen, however. More than 60% of eBay employees in the U.S. are white, while only 7% are black and 5% are Hispanic.

Still, eBay has expressed its intentions in building a more diverse culture. The company notes that it launched the Women’s Initiative Network three years ago to help women build careers with eBay.

eBay is just one of several companies in the tech industry that’s come forward to reveal its diversity conditions. Within the last several months, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, and Yahoo have all done the same. Apple also recently said it plans to release its diversity numbers soon.

