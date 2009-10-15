Ebay Confirms Layoffs, Says It Will Be Less Than 60 Employees

The axe is going to fall at eBay (EBAY) after all, Ryan Tate reports:



eBay has quantified the layoffs we’ve been writing about, saying the online auction company’s upcoming restructuring will “impact fewer than 60 positions,” in the words of a spokesman, with details provided internally within the week.

60 jobs is less than one half of one per cent of eBay’s 15,000 worldwide employees, in line with the company’s earlier statement that internal rumours of a five per cent reduction were “not even close” to what was planned. Without commenting on chatter that the axe will fall Thursday, eBay said it plans to provide details to employees within a week, meeting a commitment it made to them on Sept. 21 to outline restructuring plans within 30 days.

