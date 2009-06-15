eBay CEO Says Growth Declines Are Over

- eBay CEO says no growth declines since February
- BusinessWeek will redesign, charge for e-paper version
- Look, it’s OK to have your Kindle autographed, too
- Google wants to use illustrators’ work for free; illustrators say no
- The kosher search engine
- Mobile money is huge in Kenya and will be big everywhere else by 2012
- Facebook.com/haywoodjablome is taken
- A gigantic iPhone
- Marc Andreessen is ready to invest $300 million
- IAB comes up with social media marketing standards
- Where people went during Internet Week
- Google is launching a microblogging search engine
- If Google Were Your Roommate…
- Buy an online ad in Canada, get the rest of the world free
- Guy who uses anecdotal evidence to draw sweeping, feel-good conclusions plans on lecturing about what Journalism is
- NBC acqui-hires ProFootball.Talk
- New York Observer owner buys IAC’s Very Short List, fires everybody
- Biz Stone answers reader questions
- Universal gives away music to ISP-partner Virgin Media’s subscribers
