eBay CEO Open To PayPal Spin-Off, Maybe, Someday

While eBay CEO John Donahoe works to rejuvenate eBay’s core ecommerce business, it seems that spinning off any of the company’s acquisitions is a possibility — even PayPal, the popular online payment service.

Donahoe “regularly asks himself whether eBay is hampering PayPal’s development,” Bloomberg reports, via the NY Post. “When I feel the business will be better off separately, we’ll do what we did with Skype,” he said.

eBay recently sold a majority stake in Skype to a group of investors, though that deal is currently clouded by legal problems with Skype’s founders, who control some of the Internet phone service’s underlying software. Earlier this year, the company also spun off another acquisition, StumbleUpon, which it had no business owning.

eBay expects PayPal’s revenues to reach $5 billion by 2011.

